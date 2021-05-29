Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st.
Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of C$13.25 and a 52-week high of C$13.40.
About Caribbean Utilities
