BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the April 29th total of 297,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000.

BDJ opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

