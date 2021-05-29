PegNet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,742.00 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $715,398.00 and approximately $2,742.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PegNet has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00320144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00189399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $276.25 or 0.00786611 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

PegNet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PEGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.