Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Short Interest Down 43.8% in May

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PANDY stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. Pandora A/S has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $729.35 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.2019 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PANDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Pandora A/S

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

