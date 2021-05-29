SUN Market Capitalization Reaches $131.33 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 59.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market cap of $131.33 million and approximately $31.40 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.94 or 0.00073868 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00059522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.00320144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00189399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.25 or 0.00786611 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,062,528 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

