Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Decreases By 43.3%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the April 29th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000.

NASDAQ FTRI opened at $14.86 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.09.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

