Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $22.40 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 37.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

