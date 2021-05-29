Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,837 Shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 1.47% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 792,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 218,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RFI opened at $15.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

