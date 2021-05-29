BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,588 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,776,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,260,000 after purchasing an additional 45,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,649,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.78.

Shares of NLY opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

