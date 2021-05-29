BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 32,934 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,934 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $5,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RAD. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $2,743,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RAD opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

RAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

