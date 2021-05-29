Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.01 Million Position in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 17,223.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $154.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.38 and a 200-day moving average of $161.87. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $193.97.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

