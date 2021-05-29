SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Insider Sells $20,618.50 in Stock

SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) insider Lora D. Blum sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $20,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.28. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

