Andrew M. Cohn Buys 953 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Stock

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $15,819.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,850,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,711,992. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.00, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.0243 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 10.1% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,687,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,516,000 after buying an additional 154,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 631,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 31,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 22.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 11,306 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

