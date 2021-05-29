Swiss National Bank Purchases 14,700 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of 10x Genomics worth $44,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter valued at $14,459,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after buying an additional 1,874,510 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,698,000 after buying an additional 621,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $181,568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $180.00 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.01 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.26.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total value of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,735 shares of company stock valued at $39,690,106. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

