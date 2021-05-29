Insider Selling: Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Sells 3,450 Shares of Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $22,459.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,590.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Ashok Mishra sold 11,855 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $78,480.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ashok Mishra sold 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $311,500.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $187,569.12.

INOD opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $164.74 million, a P/E ratio of 156.54 and a beta of 2.08.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 67,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

