Chirag Dua Sells 219 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stock

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) VP Chirag Dua sold 219 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $10,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chirag Dua also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Chirag Dua sold 186 shares of Rexnord stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $9,326.04.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,482,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 212,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 38,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 653,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,808,000 after purchasing an additional 71,126 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RXN shares. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

