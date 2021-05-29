Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Trading 8.4% Higher

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. 2,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 211,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Magenta Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.39.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 674,793 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.