Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 19,230 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 595,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

CMRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Chimerix from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $674.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 49.70% and a negative net margin of 2,344.90%. Equities analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $44,179,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 18.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,561,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,972,000 after acquiring an additional 706,656 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 13.5% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after acquiring an additional 533,500 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $17,508,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the first quarter worth $16,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.