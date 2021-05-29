UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 3.9%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.34. Approximately 170,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,395,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.21.

TIGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UP Fintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $8.30 to $38.60 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.60 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.93 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. UP Fintech had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,185,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in UP Fintech by 4,296.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 840,003 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,126,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,089,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in UP Fintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,293,000. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

