Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $268 million-$278 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.92 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCVL. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Shoe Carnival from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $70.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,072.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.