Caledonia Investments Plc (CLDN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 1st

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CLDN opened at GBX 3,030 ($39.59) on Friday. Caledonia Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,130 ($40.89). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,966.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,850.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of -9.62.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

