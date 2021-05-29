Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (WIW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 30th

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $13.00 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.27.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
