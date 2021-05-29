Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 11,657 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 937.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $530,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 28.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX opened at $84.22 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.89.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

