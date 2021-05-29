GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases Shares of 14,470 Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after purchasing an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,437,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK stock opened at $46.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $671.34 million, a P/E ratio of -24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.22. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $47.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.41.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

