GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 176.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,358 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 110,733 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Exterran worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Exterran by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Exterran by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Exterran by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,759 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Exterran by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Exterran news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.78 per share, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 141,136 shares in the company, valued at $533,494.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 748,600 shares of company stock worth $2,997,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXTN opened at $4.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $157.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.91. Exterran Co. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 28.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

