GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $601,000 Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,950 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 347,491 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Ternium by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ternium by 29.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 165,686 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. 17.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ternium alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

TX opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.98.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 69.54%.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.