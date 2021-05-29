GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 92,839 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 110.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 2,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Repro Med Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Repro Med Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRMD opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.99 and a beta of 0.47. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $11.36.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

