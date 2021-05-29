Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) fell 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.78. 1,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 182,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEM. Morgan Stanley raised Cullinan Oncology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Cullinan Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

