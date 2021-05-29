Michael Sutton Purchases 35,000 Shares of MACA Limited (ASX:MLD) Stock

MACA Limited (ASX:MLD) insider Michael Sutton acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.80 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.00 ($20,000.00).

Michael Sutton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Sutton acquired 35,408 shares of MACA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of A$29,388.64 ($20,991.89).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.49.

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure maintenance, and mineral processing businesses in Australia. The company offers bulk commodities loading and hauling services; drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting; and materials handling services.

