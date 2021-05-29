XP (NASDAQ:XP) Trading Down 3.4%

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $38.47 and last traded at $38.48. Approximately 27,766 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,354,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

Several research analysts have commented on XP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XP in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. XP had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $443.99 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that XP Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of XP during the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in XP by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in XP by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 332,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 80,659 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in XP by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 509,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,227,000 after buying an additional 242,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XP by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,427,000 after buying an additional 439,830 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XP Company Profile (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc provides financial products and services in Brazil. It offers securities brokerage, private pension plans, commercial, and investment banking products, such as loan operations and transactions in the foreign exchange markets and deposits; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth customers and institutional clients.

