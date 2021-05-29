iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the April 29th total of 72,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

