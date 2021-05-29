L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

L Brands stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average is $51.78. L Brands has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 116.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L Brands from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other L Brands news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

