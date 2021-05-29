Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 67.6% from the April 29th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RCHG opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.87. Recharge Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

