iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 350,100 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the April 29th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,933,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SCZ stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.04. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.21 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after purchasing an additional 95,966 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,055,000 after purchasing an additional 298,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,441,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,370,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter.

