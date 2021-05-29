TenUp Price Up 3.5% This Week (TUP)

TenUp (CURRENCY:TUP) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, TenUp has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges. TenUp has a total market cap of $413,301.26 and $315.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenUp alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027929 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000947 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003010 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TenUp Profile

TenUp is a coin. TenUp’s total supply is 70,500,680 coins and its circulating supply is 17,711,962 coins. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenUp is www.tenup.io

Buying and Selling TenUp

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TUPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.