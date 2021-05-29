BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $6.08 Million Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,946 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Vedanta worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEDL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vedanta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,594,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after acquiring an additional 38,206 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vedanta Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.66.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

