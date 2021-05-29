Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.53. SL Green Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

