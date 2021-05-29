Mariner LLC Sells 20,730 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,730 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.20%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

