Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

ALNA opened at $1.09 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.71. The company has a market capitalization of $62.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.16.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 238,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

