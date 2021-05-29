Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $196.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.90 and a 200 day moving average of $179.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $198.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 6,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

