Equal (EQL) Trading 78.4% Higher Over Last Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded 78.4% higher against the dollar. Equal has a market capitalization of $1.89 million and $86,995.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Equal

EQL is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

