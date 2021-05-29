Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given New C$139.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$131.00 to C$139.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.50 to C$134.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada to C$125.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$133.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Fundamental Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$132.56.

TSE:RY opened at C$125.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$119.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$111.15. The firm has a market cap of C$179.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$88.99 and a 52-week high of C$126.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.22 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.47 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 10.3199996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$724,835.09. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.44, for a total value of C$68,879.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$303,785.84. Insiders have sold a total of 17,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,025,430 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

