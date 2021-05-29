Alps Advisors Inc. Has $712,000 Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 59,773 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 200,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after buying an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 54.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 178,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 63,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

NYSE:STOR opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.20. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $36.40.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

STOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.73.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.