D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,850 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $24.49 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,205,722.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

