Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. Rexel has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $21.76.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.5465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.
About Rexel
Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.
Featured Story: Dual Listing
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.