Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:RXEEY opened at $20.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. Rexel has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $21.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.5465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rexel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rexel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rexel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

