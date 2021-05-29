Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ZDPY opened at $0.61 on Friday. Zoned Properties has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.54.

Get Zoned Properties alerts:

About Zoned Properties

Zoned Properties, Inc, a real estate development firm, owns, develops, and leases a portfolio of commercial properties in the United States. It primarily provides specialized real estate and sustainability services for clients in the regulated cannabis industry; and advisory services related to commercial properties.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Zoned Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoned Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.