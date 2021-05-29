Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the April 29th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

HAIIF opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Haitian International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $3.55.

About Haitian International

Haitian International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, processes, manufactures, distributes, and sells plastic injection molding machines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers plastic machinery under the Haitian, Zhafir, and Tianjian names.

