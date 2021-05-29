Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) Short Interest Update

Haitian International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HAIIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a growth of 101.4% from the April 29th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
HAIIF opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. Haitian International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $3.55.
About Haitian International
