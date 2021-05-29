H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Short Interest Up 103.6% in May

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 370,400 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the April 29th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.2 days.

OTCMKTS HRUFF opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

HRUFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.75 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.