Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $616,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 388.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.27. Fastenal has a one year low of $39.15 and a one year high of $54.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

