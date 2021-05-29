Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,853,000 after acquiring an additional 51,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 596,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,992,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $684.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.95.

REGN opened at $502.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $496.19 and its 200-day moving average is $494.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.